GMDA seeks RWAs’ help to reclaim green belts in Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 7

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has set out to reclaim green belts in the city. The initiative comes following a 2023 survey that revealed over 55 per cent of the green belts in the city had been lost to encroachments or dumping of construction and demolition waste.

Launching a survey of encroachments upon greenbelts along sector roads in the city, the authority has asked resident welfare associations (RWAs) to pitch in with information and images to help them identify vulnerable spots.

The initiative, led by GMDA District Town Planner (DTP) RS Batth, is aimed at identifying green belts across city sectors, removing encroachments and restoring these to their original state as per the layout plans.

The resident welfare associations have been asked to inform the department about greenbelts in their areas and the nature of encroachments.

“The participation of the residents is paramount in fructifying our effort to beautify the city’s landscape. We are collaborating closely with the RWAs to gather details and address these issues,” said Batth.

He said a special email ID would be created soon for complaints related to encroachments in greenbelts and right of way, which is the total land acquired for the construction of a roadway.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that encroachments upon green belts in the city have caught the attention of the civic authorities. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation and GMDA have undertaken numerous surveys in this regard in the past. The two bodies have also framed various plans to reclaim the lost green belts, but a majority of these failed to even take off.

A survey of green belts conducted under GMDA’s former CEO PC Meena in 2023 revealed that over 55 per cent of green belts in the city had been lost. A majority of these had been converted to parking spaces or had squatters like coconut sellers being stationed there. Additionally, some green belts have turned into dumping yards for construction and demolition waste.

GMDA had then planned to install fences around green belts to avoid encroachment, but the plan never took off. The RWAs too have highlighted the menace in numerous complaints.

United Gurugram RWAs president Praveen Yadav said, “Encroachment of green belts has been a persistent problem in a majority of Gurugram sectors. RWAs have regularly highlighted the problem, but the authorities have failed to take any effective action in this regard.”

“In some areas, these green belts have permanently been concreted over or encroached upon. These days, they are serving as illegal burning ground for horticulture waste across the city. We hope this initiative helps us solve the issue,” Yadav added.

GMDA has also sought feedback on unauthorised access to sector roads.

