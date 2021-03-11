Good governance, responsive admn to lift people's life: Haryana Governor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 16

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presided over the state-level function and hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Ambala Cantonment on Monday.

In his address, the Governor said, “The Ambala area played a key role in the 1857 uprising against the British. We were, therefore, successful in overthrowing the colonial rule in 1947. I salute this land, which is sanctified by the blood of the martyrs.”

The Governor said, “My government in Haryana has raised a new hope among people through good governance and a responsive administrative mechanism. The state government is working hard with total dedication and integrity to accelerate the pace of all-round development of Haryana and improve the people’s ease of life.”

Remembering freedom fighters and martyrs, Dattatreya said the state government was giving Rs 25,000 monthly pension to freedom fighters and their widows, while adequate compensation was given to our soldiers who embraced martyrdom while serving the motherland.

The Governor referred to several schemes of the state government. He said the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025. Earlier, he paid tributes to martyrs at “Shaheed Smarak Sthal”.

