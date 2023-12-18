Govt inks MoU to promote women's kabaddi

Chandigarh, December 17
To promote women’s kabaddi outside India, the Haryana government on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA).
The MoU signing ceremony was held here in the presence of Principal Secretary to CM VUmashankar, Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Delhi, D Suresh and Principal Secretary (Sports) Navdeep Virk.
The HIPSA is a “not for profit” association headquartered at Gurugram.
In collaboration with the World Kabaddi, headquartered in Malaysia, it proposed the MoU to promote women’s kabaddi outside India and getting the sport included in the Summer Olympics.
