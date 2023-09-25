Gurugram: Wanted ‘Bullet Gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 24

The Gurugram police have nabbed three members of the wanted ‘Bullet Gang’ for their involvement in multiple cases of snatching in the city. The police said the gang members, who preyed on their victims riding a Bullet motorbike, had snatched jewellery worth lakhs in the past one-and-a-half months. The police said they had recovered Rs 1.27 lakh in cash, a gold chain and a cylinder from their possession.

The suspects were identified as gang leader Shubham of Nainital, Ajay of Bihar and Nav Kumar of West Bengal.

Nav Kumar, a jewellery shop owner in Chakkarpur village, used to buy stolen items from the other accused. He had been running his business for six months.

Sharing details, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “The Gurugram police had been receiving complaints for the last one-and-a-half months about well-built youth, riding a Bullet bike and snatching gold items in the East Zone. The gang used to commit the crime early in the morning, when people would be out for a walk. Women were their main targets.”

He added that the trio was being interrogated to ascertain if they had accomplices who were involved in crime.

#Gurugram