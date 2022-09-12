GVM Girls' College honoured

Sonepat: Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor, Haryana, awarded the best institutional award to GVM Girls College, Sonepat, for awareness and excellent work in the field of overall humanitarian services and public services. On behalf of the college, this award was received by chairman Dr OP Paruthi and college principal Dr Renu Bhatia. Along with this, Renu Popli, youth Red Cross coordinator (YRC) of GVM Girls College, has been honoured with the best coordinator award. Congratulating GVM for the two awards Dr Bhatia said it has been possible only because of the cooperation received from the management committee.

JC Bose varsity to hold ‘Techshaala’

Faridabad: The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, will organise an event titled 'Techshaala' under the theme "Smart engineering for a better world" to mark the celebration of 55th Engineer's Day on September 15, which is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshwarayya. The event is being convened by the department of electronics engineering. Dr Rashmi Chawla, the convener of the programme, said under the theme, university students can represent their ideas and research work through project and paper presentations in crucial sectors of agriculture, healthcare, and upcoming technologies. Also, it is planned to install an e-waste bin on the campus to collect electronic waste. Further, the electric waste collected through the e-bin will be recycled under the commercial skill development programme, which aims at imparting commercial skills to school students.

Research paper awarded

Hisar: The research paper of Vasundhara, assistant professor of the department of commerce at Government Women's College, Hisar, was awarded the Best Research Paper Award at the 25th International Joint World Cultural Tourism Conference held recently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Professors from universities of countries such as Japan, Korea, Singapore, USA, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia participated in the conference and presented their research papers. Vasundhra who is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University, is currently doing research work on medical tourism in the National Capital Region (NCR). The faculty and students of the college congratulated her for receiving this award.

