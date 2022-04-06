Haryana Chief Minister, Chief Secretary leave VVIP 0001

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today announced to withdraw the VVIP number series 0001, considered to be status symbol, from their official vehicles.

Khattar stated that from Tuesday, all VVIP numbers of vehicles will be available for general public, which will be available through e-auction. Currently, the CM’s car pool has four vehicles with 0001 registration number. —

