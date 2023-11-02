Haryana CM announces raise in old-age pension

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 2

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to raise the old-age pension in the state from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 per month.

He was speaking at the state-level rally Antodaya Mahasammelan held here.

The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the event, Khattar highlighted the steps taken by his government in the last nine years saying they had eradicated crime, corruption and caste politics and had fulfilled 95 per cent promises made during the elections.

Shah launched the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra, under which the government will take people above 60 having an annual income upto Rs 1.8 lakh to different ‘tirth’ places.

Shah also launched the Ayushman/Chirayu scheme, Haryana Aay Vridhi Board, Mukhyamantri Antodaya Dughad (milk) Utpadan Sekharti Pariyojana and the Haryana Antodaya Parivar Parivehan Yojana to provide free transportation facility to people of Antodaya families.

Shah exhorted the people of Haryana to bring Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time in 2024.

Man tries to hurl shoe towards stage

A man tried to throw his shoe towards the stage where Amit Shah was addressing the gathering. Ravinder Singh is a resident of Nalvi village of Shahbad block in Kurukshetra. He claimed that he is specially abled and his pension was discontinued.

