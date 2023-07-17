 Haryana Diary: Effluent discharge a pain in neck : The Tribune India

Rewari: The issue of effluent being discharged by industrial units in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) towards Dharuhera town here has become a pain in the neck for the district administration. Municipal councillors have started carrying out protests against the administration and threatened to go on a hunger strike if the issue is not resolved at the earliest. A case has been registered but it seems just an eyewash as the FIR does not have the name of any industry responsible for causing pollution, say locals.

Cong leaders start anti-govt rallies

Hisar: With former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda holding ‘Vipaksh Apke Samaksh’ rallies in Haryana, three Congress leaders — Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary — too have geared up to launch anti-government rallies in the state. Selja would be the main speaker in the Sirsa rally on July 30 as part of the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign. Surjewala and Choudhary too are invited to the rally. Reportedly, Hooda is likely to give the rally a miss.

Oppn trains guns on govt over floods

Karnal: After flashfloods in villages along the Yamuna and Ghaggar in Karnal and Kaithal districts, respectively, Opposition leaders are also taking stock of the situation and putting the government in the dock. Opposition leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, MP Deepender Hooda, AAP state president and MP Dr Sushil Gupta, have held the state government responsible for the floods. Surjewala called it as a man-made disaster while Hooda claimed the government had failed to implement preventive measures.

Potholes filled to shame govt

Gurugram: To embarrass the state government and city authorities over poor roads, the AAP started a campaign to fill potholes on the city roads. Carrying shovels, AAP leaders have been going around repairing roads. They have been asking people to post pictures with potholes and contact them for repairs. However, they were caught off-guard as they received around 1,000 complaints in a single day! According to sources, the civic authorities have decided to let AAP leaders feel the heat and are not responding to people’s complaints.

AAP leader Tuteja fails to meet CM

Rohtak: AAP state joint secretary Loveleen Tuteja was allegedly put under house arrest at Rohtak during CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit on Sunday. In an audio message, Tuteja said he was going to pose nine questions to the CM regarding various issues of public concern, but was intercepted on the way and put under house arrest. Curiously, Tuteja was earlier associated with the BJP and used to praise the policies and programmes of the saffron party.

Going beyond call of duty

Ambala: From rescuing people and animals from flood-hit areas to supplying food, water, and medicines to stranded residents, police officers have been going beyond the call of duty during the floods in Ambala. Inspectors Sunita, Rampal, Satvinder Kaur, Yashdeep, Narender Singh, Ram Kumar and Surender were among the bravehearts who conducted rescue and relief operations in the worst-affected areas. SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa praised the cops.

Cops play the Good Samaritan

Yamunanagar: The police played the Good Samaritan by helping people stranded in flood-affected areas in the district. Led by Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, cops not only rescued people, but also got the roads cleared of fallen trees. The police ensured also safe passage for kanwariyas. These actions by the police are being appreciated by local people.

MLA alleges defamation bid

Panipat: A letter written by MLA Pramod Vij’s has gone viral on social media in which he asked the Panipat SP to inquire about a person who tried to defame him. Scores of residents of a colony had protested waterlogging in their area. The protest ended the same day and their problems were also resolved. However, one of the protesters received a call to visit the Model Town police station over the protest at the MLA’s residence. After the matter came to Vij’s knowledge, he wrote to the SP to inquire who asked the protester to visit the police station. Vij wrote in the letter that no complaint has been filed against any protester by him or his office staff. He alleged that someone tried to defame him due to political reasons.

