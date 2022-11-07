Haryana Diary: Poster war in villages for panchayat elections

Karnal: With the panchayat elections approaching near, poster war has intensified in the villages. Supporters are busy pasting the posters of their candidates. The posters of different candidates for the same post either sarpanch, panch, member zila parishad or panchayat samiti can be seen on a single wall. However, the persons whose wall is used for displaying the posters are mum on support for any candidate. Some supporters also pasted the candidates’ posters on their clothes. In some villages, candidates are distributing coloured posters and pamphlets to attract voters. The elections for the panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be held on November 9 and that of sarpanch and panch on November 12 in Karnal district.

Officials mum over MBBS bond policy

Rohtak: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and PGIMS officials seem to be under much more pressure than the MBBS students, who have been carrying out a campaign against the bond policy of the state government. No official is ready to make any statement over the bond policy as well as the agitation because they fear of putting themselves in trouble if they open their mouths on the issue. “A majority of the UHS and PGIMS officials consider the bond policy as unjustified, but they remain tightlipped as any adverse statement can invite action against them,” comments a senior doctor.

MP seeks vote for wife contesting ZP election

Ambala: After campaigning for party candidates in Kurukshetra and Himachal Pradesh, Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Saini has started campaigning and seeking support for his wife Suman Saini, who is contesting the zila parishad election from Ward 4 in Ambala. The BJP MP, who is a former MLA from Naraingarh, is trying hard to regain the party’s lost ground in the Assembly segment as the party’s candidates lost the previous Assembly election and then the municipal committee poll in Naraingarh.

Seminar on waste mgmt an eyewash

Faridabad: Holding a state-level seminar on the issue of waste management here recently seems to have failed to impress many. According to some critics, organising events related to public issues may be good if these lead to a resolution of the problem, but holding it just to pass on lectures and praising those in power could be worthless. “Not discussing the problem of solid and liquid waste in a city where such an event is organised is like a sham or insult to the people and gross waste of money and time,” said Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT segment here. Adding that since Faridabad had faced gigantic issues of pollution and the problem of proper disposal of garbage, he claimed that the event proved a failure as the local issues were not taken up for proper resolution. “Instead of holding meetings, seminars and conferences, the government should come out with strategies to deal with the issues on ground,’’ says Ajay Bahl, a social activist.

Punjab CM’s mother visits Kapal Mochan

Yamunanagar: So far, lakhs of devotees (pilgrims) have visited the historical and religious Kapal Mochan mela here. The mother of Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, also visited this place a few days before the commencement of the mela. She also offered prayer at the gurdwara here for peace in Punjab and the country. This inter-state five-day mela is being held near Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district from November 4. In this mela, devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan and other states come here to take a dip in holy sarovars to ‘attain moksha’.

