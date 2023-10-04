Haryana to launch special road safety project with CoERS, IIT-Madras

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (COERS), a central government organisation, in collaboration with IIT-Madras will launch a special project in Haryana. The project aims to bring together the best practices in road safety, develop systems, and provide data-driven advice to all stakeholders and the public, said chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday.

He said that Haryana has been selected for this project among seven other states - Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu - for the evaluation of the effectiveness of road safety interventions.

Kaushal said the state is embarking on a series of transformative projects aimed at saving lives on roads and bolstering healthcare services.

During a meeting, the chief secretary highlighted the integration of ambulances with the 112 immediate response helpline to provide timely medical assistance to road accident victims.

He said the state has also introduced road safety subjects in school curricula. To further spread awareness and enhance road safety, plans are underway to train a dedicated workforce of young volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), he added.

The chief secretary also emphasized the identification and rectification of black spots and emerging black spots, contributing to overall safety improvements.