Haryana violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins investigation by Faridabad police

Gurugram, August 4
Following the violence in Nuh and other areas, cow vigilante and Bajrang Force in-charge Bittu Bajrangi has joined investigation by Faridabad Police.
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religious unrest by releasing provocative videos and brandishing weapons at the yatra.
