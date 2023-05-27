HC stays ADA recruitment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that the examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) would not be held at least till July 6, when the matter would come up for resumed hearing before the Bench.

The direction by Justice Suvir Sehgal came on a petition filed by Suman Kumari against the State of Haryana and the Haryana Public Service Commission. Adjourning the hearing of the matter on request by one of the sides, Justice Sehgal said: “It is expected that examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant District Attorney shall not be held till then.”