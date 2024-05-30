Heatwave: NGO sets up 50 water spots for animals in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 29

The ongoing heatwave in the region has led to the launch of a drive aimed at providing drinking water to stray cattle and animals in the city and the district.

Ravi Dubey, head of the People for Animals Trust, an NGO, based here, said at least one water tanker had been pressed into service to fill the water containers or pots meant for the animals at various places.

He said this had been done keeping in view the problem faced by the stray animals during the summer. This is to ensure that no animal dies of heatstroke or falls sick due to shortage of drinking water. The water tanker will be operational almost round the clock, it is said.

The NGO plans to hire more tankers and seek support of individuals and organisations to ensure supply and availability of water in various parts of the city, including the Aravalli forest belt, which has a large number of animals. The water bodies here have dried up, says Dubey.

He said though water was needed for the animals throughout the year, the problem became acute during the summer season. The NGO had sought aid and support of the residents in this work, he claimed.

There are a total of 50 spots where this facility is being provided, of these, 20 points are located in the Aravalli belt mainly along the road connecting Faridabad and Gurugram, it is reported.

The city and the district has more than 1.15 lakh stray animals including cows, bulls and dogs, says a survey conducted by the NGO last year. It is reported that the sick animals are shifted to the veterinary hospital ‘Astha’ functional near Saroorpur Mor on Sohna Road here, where there are over 150 animals under care at present.

