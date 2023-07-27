 High-intensity blasts at mining sites a threat to M’garh villages : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • High-intensity blasts at mining sites a threat to M’garh villages

8 mines operational in dist | DGMS team yet to check safety parameters

A resident of Meghot Binja village points cracks developed in his house.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, July 26

A team of technical experts of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) is yet to inspect mining zones in the district to check safety parameters, despite the request of the district administration. Residents of Meghot Binja village here have demanded the latter to ensure DGMS’s inspection at the earliest, stating that high-intensity blasts are still being carried out at a mine near their village.

“We are continuously facing the consequences of heavy blasts being carried out regularly for mining purposes. The impact is so powerful that it shakes the houses, like an earthquake. The village has many old houses and they may collapse if high-intensity blasts are not checked,” said Sube Singh, an ex-serviceman of Meghot Binja village.

Earthquake-like impact

Sources said a joint team of officials led by the Narnaul SDM inspected the village on June 8 and recommended an inspection of the mine to check the intensity, frequency of sound and vibration generated by the blasts, besides verifying whether the distance between the residential area and the mining zone was as per rules.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner wrote to the DGMS, requesting it to inspect mining sites.

Virendra, another village resident, said they had now filed a complaint at CM window to get such blasts stopped as they had caused cracks in many houses. Since the mining zone is located near the village, people fear working in their fields.

“At present, eight mines are operational in the district. A district-level task force has been formed to check illegal mining, but the safety parameters at the mining sites are checked by technical experts,” said Bhupinder Singh, a mining officer.

Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta confirmed that the DGMS team had not yet inspected the mine sites in the district.

complaint filed at CM Window

#Mahendragarh

