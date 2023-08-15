Holiday in Haryana schools on August 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

All school in Haryana will remain closed on August 16.

This was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a gathering at a state-level Independence Day function in Fatehabad on Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude to the great freedom fighters, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts and unsung heroes of the freedom movement who laid their lives for the country.

