Holiday in Haryana schools on August 16

Chandigarh, August 16
All school in Haryana will remain closed on August 16.
This was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a gathering at a state-level Independence Day function in Fatehabad on Tuesday.
77वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह के अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने 16 अगस्त, 2023 को हरियाणा के सभी स्कूलों में छुट्टी घोषित की।#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wRxI25IuQh— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) August 15, 2023
Expressing his gratitude to the great freedom fighters, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts and unsung heroes of the freedom movement who laid their lives for the country.
