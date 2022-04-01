IITs ‘taking time’, Gurugram to have own structural audit team

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 31

With inspection by IITs taking a considerable time and the process proving to be not so “helpful”, the Gurugram administration has decided to form its own team for the structural audit of around 60 societies in the city.

The decision was taken by the administration, headed by DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, and a special meeting was also held with structural auditors to start the process of empanelling them. The meeting was attended by 12 audit teams.

“The IITs are time taking and it is virtually impossible to engage them and get speedy results for 60 societies. We will, thus, form our team which will be ready to start working in 10 days and we will start the needful repairs of all,” said DC Nishant Yadav while speaking to The Tribune.

As per the plan, the team will have technical experts who will first categorise societies on the basis of severity of the degradation or damage. The cost of this audit will be borne by builders and the RWA will be in loop. The progress will be uploaded online on portal to maintain transparency.

The move, according to highly placed sources, comes after the IIT Delhi failed to deliver much after the inspection of the collapsed tower of Chintel Paradiso. The IIT Delhi, in its prima facie report, recommended detailed investigation and the testing of the debris. This report left administration’s inquiry committee harried which was banking on it to carry investigation ahead against Chintel Paradiso.

“We have nothing concrete after their spot visit and the investigation module looks like they will take a lot of time so we need to now take things in our hands even at the technical level,”said a senior official.

IIT Roorkie, too, was reportedly roped in for structural audit of five societies, but no headway has been made so far.

Speedy result for 60 societies

The IITs are taking time and it is virtually impossible to engage them and get speedy results for 60 societies. So, we will form our team which will be ready to start working in 10 days and we will start the needful repairs of all. Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner