Irregularities found, blood bank sealed

Gurugram, April 30
The Food and Drug Administration has sealed a private blood bank in Sector 56, here, after irregularities were found during a raid. A case against Medical Officer Dr Vipin Kathuria and and Executive Director Swati was registered.
Health Minister Anil Vij said a team had found many irregularities at Lions Blood Bank Centre in Sushant Lok Part-2, Sector-56, during a raid on Friday. “A Medical Officer should be deployed at a blood bank and, only in his presence, donor should be selected and blood be taken from him. But the MO shown at this centre was absent during the raid.”
He said Kathuria was also working as a pathologist at a private diagnostic centre in Palam Vihar. “Besides, fake signatures on the blood donor register screening forms and irregularities in the pay of the MO were also found.” Vij said the blood was being sold in UP, Punjab and Delhi.
