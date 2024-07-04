Irrigation Dept in action mode to prevent flooding in low-lying areas in Faridabad, Palwal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, July 3

With low-lying areas on the banks of Yamuna river in Faridabad and Palwal districts facing the threat of flooding, the Irrigation Department claims to have taken the necessary measures to deal with the issue.

While 40 to 50 villages in both the districts are considered flood-sensitive during the monsoon, the Irrigation Department has launched a drive to address the threat by taking up measures like cleaning up drains and constructing stone studs (weirs) to prevent waterlogging if caught in the situation of an overflowing river, according to sources in the department.

“The department has completed the cleaning of as many as 28 drains, which include six in Faridabad and 22 in Palwal district,” said Mohit Vashishta, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department. He said 90 per cent of the studs have been constructed, the rest of the work was expected to be over soon. The studs help in preventing the flow of additional water released by the river. Sources in the district administration claimed that the department concerned had been directed to procure additional equipment and infrastructure like pumps and motors to deal with any critical situation. The department may also go for the setting up of a control room if the flow in the river rises exceptionally high in the near future, said an official on condition of anonymity.

Residents of some of the colonies and villages have had to be evacuated in the past due to flooding caused by the river. “The number of sensitive villages has risen sharply in the past two decades, mainly due to carving out of a large number of colonies in and around the catchment area of Yamuna passing on the eastern border of the district,’’ says Paras Bhardwaj, a resident.

The river may pose a threat in case the water level rises above the danger mark in Haryana and Delhi and additional water is released from the barrages during the rainy season, it is reported. Rajeev Batra, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation said that there is no such threat at present, the department is prepared with the required measures.

