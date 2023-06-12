Karnal Mayor appointed as AICM’s senior vice-chairperson

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta has been appointed as senior vice-chairperson of the executive committee of the All-India Council of Mayors (AICM) for her qualities and commitment towards building a better society.

She has been appointed by Madhuri Atul Patel, AICM chairperson and Mayor of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Manoj Gupta, AICM secretary, issued a letter in this regard. Mayor Renu Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and members of the AICM for her appointment.