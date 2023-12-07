Karni Sena chief murder case: Rajasthan Police seek details of Mahendragarh-based accused

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 6

The Rajasthan Police have sought details from their Mahendragarh counterpart about Nitin Fouzi, one of the prime accused in the murder case of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

Nitin belongs to Dongra Jat village of the district and is also wanted in connection with a criminal case, where a group of armed persons opened fire on cops near Khudana village on the night of November 9. The assailants fled the spot leaving behind their vehicles when the cops retaliated.

“Nitin’s name had surfaced in the crime during investigation when the Breeza car was found registered in his name. Later, an accused during interrogation disclosed his involvement in the firing case. Since then, Nitin has been absconding and we are carrying out raids at his possible hideouts in Haryana and Rajasthan,” Sukhbir Singh, incharge, CIA branch, said.

He said Nitin had joined the Army as Lance Naik in 2020 and came to the village on two-day leave before the November 9 incident, but had not joined duty yet. He was to report on November 10. He was posted at 19 Jat Regiment in Alwar district. Except this, no other police case had been registered against him in the district.

“We have provided details to the Rajasthan Police. Even Nitin’s boss in Alwar has been apprised of it. Our three teams are simultaneously conducting raids at Behror, Jaipur and different places in Mahendragarh,” Sukhbir Singh said.

Sharing information about the November 9 case, he said unidentified persons opened fire on the cops when they went to Khudana village on getting information that some armed youths were roaming there with an intention to perpetrate a crime. Five of the accused had been arrested, while two others, including Nitin, were at large. Asked about his link with any gang, he said it had not yet been established that he was associated with any gang.

