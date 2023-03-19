Khattar meets new president of Sahitya Akademi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today met the new president of the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi, Madhav Kaushik, at his residence.

On the occasion, the CM extended his warm wishes to Kaushik.The Chief Minister said Kaushik was a litterateur associated with the soil of Haryana. He would certainly play a key role in expanding the Haryanvi culture.

While expressing gratitude to the CM, Kaushik said he would always be grateful to the Haryana Government for honouring him with the lifetime Sahitya Sadhana Award.

He said the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi and Haryana Sahitya Akademi would jointly organise national and international literature conferences so that writers associated with the literary field could get a better platform. On this occasion, Kaushik also presented his books to the CM.