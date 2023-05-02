KU teacher bags project

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 1

Dr Suman Mahendia, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Kurukshetra University, has been awarded a multi-institutional collaborative project called “Purification and valorisation through indigenous tailoring of raw polymeric waste into advanced multidimensional carbon nano materials for large scale energy storage applications including supercapacitors and batteries.”

According to the Kurukshetra University spokesperson, Prof Brajesh Sawhney, the project is collaboration between Prof Nanda Gopal Sahoo from the Department of Chemistry at Kumaun University in Nainital, Dr Suman Mahendia, Prof Anurag Srivastava from ABV-IIITM in Gwalior, and Dr Sravendra Rana, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sanctioned the project for a period of three years at a cost of Rs 1.91 crore.

The proposed project is linked to one of India’s eight missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change and aims to promote green technology and the upcycling of waste materials. Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated Dr Mahendia and the entire team for their work on the global concern of waste management.