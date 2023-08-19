Kurukshetra administration signs MoU with ‘MapmyIndia’

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 18

The district administration and the Kurukshetra police have signed an MoU with “MapmyIndia” to provide information about traffic movement and issue alerts to residents.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma and SP Surinder Singh Bhoria signed the MoU with Rohan Verma, the CEO of “MapmyIndia”.

District Informatics Officer Vinod Singla said it would provide Kurukshetra residents with instant access to dynamic traffic advisories, road safety insights, emergency services and interactive map-based features. Commuters would receive real-time updates about road closures, diversions, VIP movements and other information.

The MoU will be rolled out in a phased manner.

