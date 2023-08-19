Kurukshetra administration signs MoU with ‘MapmyIndia’

Kurukshetra, August 18
The district administration and the Kurukshetra police have signed an MoU with “MapmyIndia” to provide information about traffic movement and issue alerts to residents.
Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma and SP Surinder Singh Bhoria signed the MoU with Rohan Verma, the CEO of “MapmyIndia”.
District Informatics Officer Vinod Singla said it would provide Kurukshetra residents with instant access to dynamic traffic advisories, road safety insights, emergency services and interactive map-based features. Commuters would receive real-time updates about road closures, diversions, VIP movements and other information.
The MoU will be rolled out in a phased manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani
Samajwadi Party’s social media coordinator booked for 'offensive' post against party's former candidate
An FIR against Manish Jagan Agarwal has been lodged at the S...