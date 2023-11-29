Lack of civic amenities in Palwal’s industrial areas raises concerns

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, November 28

Lack of civic amenities in the main Industrial Area of Palwal district has been a cause for concern for owners of around 300 industrial and manufacturing units in the area.

“Though Prithla and other neighbouring villages adjacent to the National Highway-19 are emerging as the main industrial hub, the industries located in the region have been plagued by water shortage, poor drainage, damaged roads and defunct streetlights for many years,” says Rajiv Mehra, president of the Palwal Industries Association.

As the majority of roads in the area are either damaged or full of potholes, there is no authority that could be held accountable to ensure the supply of drinking water and a proper sewage network, a businessman who didn't wish to be named said. At least 250 units have been set up in the last 15 years,” said an entrepreneur.

“The entrepreneurs have purchased land and set up units after getting the Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate from the government. However, the absence of a competent agency to tackle the issues related to civic infrastructure in Prithla has resulted in severe inconvenience to the owners of these units, along with the area residents and commuters,” said Rakesh Tanwar, a political leader.

Sources claim that as the yearly turnover of many units is around Rs 250 crore while the revenue generated from the industries in the district has been over Rs 500 crore a year. A proposal to develop a dry port near Prithla is also on the cards, it is reported.

The district has emerged as an industrial hotspot with around 45 CLUs issued to owners industrial and commercial units this year.

Ishwar Singh Yadav, District Industries Centre Deputy Director, said as the area does not belong to the HSIIDC, the PWD and Public Health Departments are responsible for providing civic amenities.

