Long wait for exam results dampens placement hopes of BTech students

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 8

Over 100 students enrolled in BTech courses of a private institution affiliated with JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, have been facing harassment due to the delay in the release of the result of seventh semester exams held in December last year. The delay has also put a question mark on the release of the final semester result, leaving students worried about their employment prospects.

“Any delay in declaring the results of the last two semesters could pose a threat to the employment opportunities as marksheets and degrees are required at the time of joining,” said Rohit Lamba, a final-year BTech student.

Shubham Dubey, another student, said the delay in releasing the result of the reappear exams held in the first, third and fifth semesters has left the students anxious as these results are usually expected to be out within six to eight weeks of the exam. Over 110 students are enrolled in the 2019 batch of Echelon Institute of Technology (EIT) here in different branches of engineering, it is reported.

Pawan Kumar, a parent of one of the students, charged the authorities with mismanagement, stating that results of the fifth and sixth semesters of many students had also been delayed by seven to eight months, leaving them at the receiving end.

While a spokesperson of the EIT said that there was no delay on part of the college, an official of the YMCA claimed that technical issues might have delayed the results. He assured that the pending results were expected to be released soon.