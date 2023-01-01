Looking Back 2022: Crime graph rose, so did rate of recovery in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 31

While there has been an increase in murder, attempt to murder, snatching and robbery cases as compared to the last year, the Gurugram police said the rate of detecting crime, arrest of criminals and recovery of stolen items was significantly higher in comparison to 2021.

Policing improved Though there has been a slight rise in crime, the percentage of cases traced and recovery of stolen articles has improved significantly. Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime

The Gurugram police nabbed 22 criminals who carried a bounty up to Rs 2 lakh on their heads. The police also nabbed 16 gangsters in 2022, including the henchmen of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri and seized 16 illegal weapons, 65 cartridges, a weapon manufacturing machine and an SUV from their possession.

In addition to these, 800 proclaimed offenders and 357 bail jumpers were also arrested while 400 illegal weapons were seized from criminals in 2022. Last year, the police had arrested 546 proclaimed offenders and 128 bail jumpers.

A total of 88 murders were reported this year while last year it were 75. The cases related to attempt to murder also increased from 50 in 2021 to 59 in 2022. Snatching cases increased from 170 in 2021 to 218 in 2022.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime, said, “Though there has been a slight rise in crime, the percentage of cases traced and recovery of stolen articles has also improved significantly. We have solved 73 per cent cases of snatching. A total of 88 per cent cases of robbery and murder have also been cracked this year.”

“Cases of vehicle theft decreased from 3,594 in 2021 to 3,523 this year. The recovery of stolen vehicles also has improved to 21 per cent from 17.7 percent as compared to the last year. We have busted 55 gangs in 2022,” said Sangwan.

The police said a total 162 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and 464.976-kg marijuana, 1.888-kg sulfa and 1.9072-kg heroin was seized. The police also registered 381 cases under the Gambling Act and confiscated Rs 22 lakh from the possession of gamblers in 2022.

A total of 1,461 cases under the Excise Act were registered in 2022 and 1.44 lakh bottles of illicit liquor were confiscated.

Sangwan said snatching proved to be the biggest challenge and they would focus more on busting organised gangs in 2023.