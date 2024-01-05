Millers start processing paddy for CMR as govt rolls back rider

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 4

With the state government withdrawing the condition of undertaking to ensure the quality of fortified rice kernels (FRK) and relaxing the GST on the purchase of FRK, the rice millers have started processing of paddy for custom-milling rice (CMR).

Demand For GST Relaxation Accepted We had demanded a relaxation in charging of GST that was accepted on Thursday. We have to pay 5 per cent GST. We are thankful to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior officials of departments involved in the CMR issue for considering our demands. — Amarjeet Chhabra, President, Haryana Pradesh rice millers and dealers association

The millers, at a state-level meeting on December 25 in Karnal, refused to deliver the CMR of the allotted paddy to them if their demands were not met.

The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department earlier allowed the millers to purchase FRK from any manufacturers holding a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, and imposed a condition that they had to give an undertaking on a stamp paper of Rs 100 to ensure quality and proper supply of the FRK. It brewed resentment among millers, who said the undertaking should be taken from the FRK manufacturers.

They were also demanding the relaxation in GST on the purchase of FRK, citing manufacturers of FRK charged 18 per cent GST from them, but only 5 per cent GST was reimbursed to millers.

“The condition of undertaking has been withdrawn with immediate effect. All the authorities of the procurement agencies including Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd and District Food and Supplies Controllers have been directed to strictly ensure compliance of all the instructions and standard operating procedures issued by the government and provisions of paddy procurement and milling policy 2023-24 related to CMR and FRK,” said an official of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Amarjeet Chhabra, president of Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said: “The rice millers have started the processing of paddy allotted to them for CMR across the state.”

“We have demanded a relaxation in charging of GST that has also been accepted on Thursday. We have to pay 5 per cent GST. We are thankful to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior officials of the departments involved in the CMR for considering our demands,” he said.

He said the millers have also demanded the rescheduling of the dates of delivery of CMR from January 1 to June 30 as they just started processing paddy. “We are hopeful the government will reschedule the delivery of CMR,” he added.

