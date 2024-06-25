Miscreants fire 30 shots at Hisar showroom

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 24

Three unknown youths resorted to indiscriminate firing at a showroom in the auto market here today. The Mahindra car showroom is owned by INLD national vice-president Ram Bhagat Gupta.

Policemen inspect a bullet mark on a car outside the showroom. Photos: Ashok Kundu

Three accused came on motorcycle Sources said three youths arrived at the site on a motorcycle and two of them opened fire on the showroom.

The assailants fired about 30 bullets on the facade of the showroom. One bullet hit a car parked nearby.

Though no one was hurt, several bullet marks were left on windowpanes Poor law & order in town: INLD The incident has exposed the poor law and order in the town. There has been a sense of insecurity among the traders. It seems that the criminals are having a field day as they have no fear of the police — Ramesh Chugh, INLD Spokesman

The assailants left behind a handwritten slip, demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner of the showroom. The city police station and a police post are located within a radius of 200 m of the site.

While Gupta was at his home, his son Sanjay Gupta was in the showroom at the time of the incident. The accused stayed put in front of the showroom for a couple of minutes, with one of them waiting on the motorcycle and two others firing indiscriminately. Though no one was hurt in the incident, there were several marks on the windowpanes of the showroom.

The incident created a scare among passers-by. An employee shot the video of the incident which showed the accused, with faces covered, firing at the building and then fleeing from the spot on the bike. The handwritten note mentioned the names of eight criminal gangs, including that of Neeraj Bawana, Bhau, Kala Khairampuria, Lalu Kharia, Sunny Khararia, Sajid Khan, Suresh Dhanduria and Neeraj Faridpuria.

INLD spokesperson Ramesh Chugh said that the incident had exposed the poor law and order in the town. “There has been a sense of insecurity among the traders as well as other local residents. It seems that the criminals are having a field day as they have no fear of the police,” he said.

Haryana Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Dass Garg, who, too, reached the spot, expressed anger against the police, alleging that they were mere spectators to such crimes as the criminals resorted to firing in broad daylight. “Similar incidents had happened earlier in Hisar and other districts which showed that the state government has no power in dealing with such issues,” he alleged, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. He said that the victim’s family must be provided security. He also demanded special security measures for traders of Hisar town.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said they had constituted teams to track the criminals involved in the incident. “We have got the video footage of the incident and some evidence which will help the police in tracing the accused. The criminals will be behind the bars soon,” he said.

