National Sports Day: Sportspersons told how to manage on-field injuries

Rohtak, August 29

The Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre at the Rohtak PGIMS observed National Sports Day at Ranbir Singh New OPD Complex on Tuesday.

The PGIMS Director, Dr SS Lohchab, inaugurated the event which comprised of poster presentations and a video demonstration to create awareness on sports injuries, their prevention and management.

The Head of the Department, Dr Rajesh Rohilla, said the poster presentations focused on common sports injuries.

Faculty members and students of the Physical Education Department at the MDU, sports science personnel from the SAI Rohtak Centre of Excellence, sports coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, biomechanists and psychologists attended the event.

Dr Sarita Dhankhar got the first prize in the postgraduate category for her poster on female athlete triad. Dr Alisha Khurana and Dr Simran got the top honours in physiotherapy category.

#Rohtak