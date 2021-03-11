No coordination among govt departments

Avery beautiful tactile paving and warning blocks footpath, which help and guide the blind to negotiate the right way, was constructed a few months ago by Karnal Smart city, in Sectors 13 and 14 by spending crores of rupees, now the same has been dug up for cleaning drainage pipes and the debris has been left there, which is creating hindrance for the general public. Even after 75 years of Independence there is no coordination among various govt departments neither, the officers nor the contractors have any responsibilities. This is only wastage of public money. The government must formulate policy regarding this so that different departments coordinate among themselves so that public money is not wasted. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Pollution, construction, untreated waste dumped in the open

Areas of Greater Faridabad also known as Neharpar in the city has also become a dumping ground of construction waste, with no check by the civic or local administration. Heaps of waste and garbage can be seen dumped in green belts or open space adjoining the main roads.