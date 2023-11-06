Nod to removal of high-tension wires from residential areas, says minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 5

Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh said the state government had obtained technical approval worth Rs 157 crore for removing all high-tension wires from residential areas, parks, ponds and other public places in both rural and urban areas across the state. The work will be completed at all locations after Diwali.

Addressing a press conference after the Bijli Panchayat organised by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) here today, the minister said the state government would cover the cost of providing electricity connections to all hamlets (Dhanis) within three kilometres of the outer road of any village (Phirni). For works beyond this distance, 50 per cent of the cost would be borne by the connection holders themselves and the remaining 50 per cent by the state government.

During the Bijli Panchayat, representatives of around seven gram panchayats in four districts and members of the public from different villages, presented their concerns to the Energy Minister. These issues pertained to old poles on roads, dangling electric wires, transformer installations, three-phase supply lines and complaints related to the removal, relocation and maintenance of obstructions in 11 and 33-kilowatt lines in the residential areas and electricity in Dhanis (hamlets).

Singh directed officials to promptly provide the pending electricity connections in the Dhanis and prioritise consumer work. He also said a structured approach was being taken to provide solar tubewell connections to more farmers.

