Nod to revised action plan on climate change

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

The Haryana state-level steering committee on climate change met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today and approved the revised State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC-2).

According to the approved revised plan of SAPCC Phase-2 (2021-30), 73 actions have been proposed. Out of these, 37 are strongly linked to adaptation, 28 are linked to mitigation and eight strategies have linkages to both adaptation and mitigation.

The total proposed budget for these activities in 10 years (2021-30) amounts to Rs 39,371.8 crore. For the final approval, the plan will be further submitted to the national-level steering committee, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Kaushal said that the revised plan aims at aligning and redefining the goals and targets considering eight NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) goals. The eight NDC includes sustainable lifestyle, cleaner economic development, reducing emission intensity of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), increasing the share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity, enhancing carbon sink (forests) adaptation, mobilising finance and technology transfer and capacity building.