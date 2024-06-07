Nominations invited for Padma awards

Chandigarh, June 6

The Haryana Government has invited nominations for recommendations of Padma awards. These awards hold significance as they are among the highest civilian honours and will be announced on Republic Day.

In a letter addressed by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad to Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the state, it has been specified that recommendations for the Padma awards should be sent to political2.hry@ gmail.com or [email protected] by August 15.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Republic Day