Nominations invited for Padma awards

Chandigarh, June 6
The Haryana Government has invited nominations for recommendations of Padma awards. These awards hold significance as they are among the highest civilian honours and will be announced on Republic Day.
In a letter addressed by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad to Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the state, it has been specified that recommendations for the Padma awards should be sent to political2.hry@ gmail.com or [email protected] by August 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...