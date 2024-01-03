Now, avail property tax rebate till February 29

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 2

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department has extended the last date of availing the rebate, including a special discount of 15 per cent, on property tax dues for the current financial period till February 29.

A one-time rebate of 15 per cent on the arrears for the periods between 2010-11 and 2022-23 has also been extended till February end. The last date for such rebate had earlier been December 31.

The department has also announced that a one-time waiver of 100 per cent on the interest on the property tax that had been pending since 2010-11 has also been extended till February 29, sources in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), said.

The move came after the state government’s direction to ensure collection of the pending tax of several crores, sources in the MCF said. It was part of the strategy that helped in recovering the long-pending taxes. Self-certification of the information about the property is also required, it is added.

A total of Rs 150 crore in the form of arrears has been reported in the city. The extension of the rebate and discount offers is likely to result in the collection of tax arrears as the financial period is about to end in three months, said an official. The extension of the last date was perhaps the last resort to recover the pending taxes.

As the total income generated from the taxes has been estimated to be around Rs 200 crore soon, the civic body hopes to recover property tax up to Rs 90 crore, sources in MCF said.

“The MC has also been working on other strategies such as issuing notices and conducting sealing drives against those failing to respond to earlier notices and warnings, and who owe amounts more than Rs 50,000 to the MCF,” said Padam Singh Dhanda, a senior official. Properties of several individuals were recently sealed as they failed to clear their long-standing dues, he said.

