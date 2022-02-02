Officials walk out of Rohtak MC meet

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 1

Drama was witnessed during the meeting of the local Municipal Corporation held on Tuesday as officials of the Public Health Department walked out of the House after a bitter altercation with the municipal councillors in the presence of the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner.

Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal told The Tribune that they had apprised the state authorities of the matter and recommended departmental action against the official concerned.

As per sources, Deputy Mayor Anil Kumar told the House during the meeting that certain government officials talked rudely to them and did not take any action even after being personally apprised of the problems being faced by the residents.

“I called up an Executive Engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department for the installation of manhole covers in public interest. When I introduced myself, he asked me who the deputy mayor was. He did not give a satisfactory reply even after I explained my position to him,” he stated.

The Executive Engineer, who was present at the meeting, rebutted the Deputy Mayor’s allegation, following which an altercation broke out.

Meanwhile, the municipal councillor from ward number 8, Sunil Kumar, also levelled allegations of misbehaviour against the Public Health official concerned.

An ugly scene was created at the meeting as councillors and officials traded charges and hurled abuses in the presence of Mayor Manmohan Goyal and Municipal Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger.

Councillors said they were not accorded due regard by officials despite being people’s representatives.

Amidst the exchange of hot words, Executive Engineer Rohit Kumar walked out of the meeting, along with two SDOs and a Junior Engineer.

The councillors demanded strict action against the Executive Engineer and other officials for misbehaviour, misconduct and violating the dignity of the House. They also gave a written representation to the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner regarding the matter.

Eventually, it was decided to call the Superintending Engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department to the next meeting of the House scheduled for tomorrow.

The councillors have decided that any further discussion on the agendas would be held only after strict action is taken against the officials for their misconduct.