On big day, Congress workers glued to big screen

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 4

Congress leaders and workers in Rohtak were quite confident about the victory of their candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda in the Lok Sabha poll, hence they had made special arrangements to watch the elections results.

Two big television screens were installed at the election office of Deepender Hooda in the city and sitting arrangements were made for the party workers who started gathering in large numbers there in the morning. Significantly, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accompanied by former Meham MLA Anand Singh Dangi and former political adviser to CM Prof Virendra also reached there to boost the morale of the party workers.

The Congress supporters and workers were so enthused that they raised slogans and clapped every time Deepender took a lead in the counting. Many workers were also busy clicking selfies with Hooda and other leaders.

“We all have come here to celebrate this moment for which we have been waiting for the past five years as Deepender lost the election by a narrow margin in 2019. This time, he is winning the election by a huge margin. This is the victory of the people,” said Deepak of Behlaba village.

Enthused by the massive lead of Deepender over BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma after several rounds of counting of votes, Ashok of Kahni village said after the Lok Sabha elections, now the Congress would uproot the BJP government from Haryana in the Assembly polls as all were fed up with its erroneous policies.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Hooda said he had already said there was a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP across the state. Without naming the JJP and INLD, he said those who were contesting the elections to divide the votes would not be able to get votes more than NOTA.

“I had addressed poll meetings in all parliamentary constituencies in the state and huge turnout at the meetings with full enthusiasm was a clear indication that a wave of change was blowing in favour of the Congress and the people wanted to get rid of the BJP government which did nothing except harass every section of society,” said Hooda.

Earlier, both candidates — Congress’ Deepender Hooda and BJP’s Dr Arvind Sharma— reached the counting centres. They met their counting agents and supporters there. Later, they left for other counting centres set up in Jhajjar. Later, the congress supporters, including women in large numbers, reached the local residence of Bhupinder Hooda at Baapu Park to congratulate the family.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak