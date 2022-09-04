 One out of every four convicts lodged in Haryana jails an SC, reveals NCRB report : The Tribune India

One out of every four convicts lodged in Haryana jails an SC, reveals NCRB report

One out of every four convicts lodged in Haryana jails an SC, reveals NCRB report

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, September 3

The proportion of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Muslims among prison inmates in Haryana jails is higher than their share in the state’s population. The state also has the highest number of convicts belonging to other states in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) report “Prison Statistics India-2021”.

As on December 31, 2021, there were 5,880 convicts, 18,237 undertrials, and 41 detenues in 19 Haryana jails. It implies 24.3 per cent were convicts and 75.5 per cent undertrials.

In all, 48.2 per cent convicts have been awarded life imprisonment, while 16 have been sentenced to capital punishment.

Against the capacity of 19,999 inmates, there were 24,158 prisoners in state jails; implying overcrowding as the occupancy rate was 120.8 per cent. In 2020, the occupancy was 94.8 per cent.

The share of the SC population in the state is 20.17 per cent, as per the Census 2011. But of 5,880 convicts in Haryana jails, 1,570 were SCs, which amounts to 26.7 per cent. It implies one out of every four convicts is an SC. Besides, there were 6.3 per cent Scheduled Tribe (STs) convicts too, though the state doesn’t have any ST population.

In 2020, the share of SC convicts was higher at 29.3 per cent, while that of STs was 3.7 per cent.

Among the undertrials in 2021, the SCs constituted 27.8 per cent as 5,073 belonged to the community out of total 18,237. In 2020, the figure for the SC undertrials was higher at 28.7 per cent.

Muslim population share is 7.03 per cent in Haryana, according to Census 2011. However, there were 746 Muslim convicts in 2021, which constituted 12.7 per cent of the total convicts. Even the Sikhs constituted 10 per cent of the convicts though their share in the state population is 4.91 per cent.

In 2020, the share of Muslim convicts was higher at 16.7 per cent, but that of Sikhs was 5.3 per cent.

Similar is the story among the undertrials. In 2021, there were 9.2 per cent Muslim undertrials and 6.3 per cent Sikhs facing trial in courts; still higher than their share of population. There were 41 detenues in the state, all Muslims.

In 2020, the Muslim undertrials were higher at 14 per cent and the Sikhs facing trials were 6.1 per cent.

As on December 31, 2021, Haryana had 1,170 convicts (19.9 per cent) belonging to other states, which is the highest for any state or UT. In 2020, the state had 777 convicts from other states and was second only to Madhya Pradesh.

Among undertrials in 2021, those from other states constitute 19.1 per cent of the total.

Highest convicts from other states

n 26.7% of the convicts in Haryana jail during 2021 belonged to the SC category, while the share of

SC population in the state is only 20.17%

  • 27.8% of the undertrials in 2021 belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, while the figure was 28.7 per cent in 2021
  • 12.7% of the total convicts lodged in state jails in 2021 were Muslims (population share 7.03%, as per Census-2011), while the figure for 2020 was 16.7%
  • 19.9% convicts in 2021 hailed from other states, which is the highest for any state or UT

40% convicted of murder

  • 40.1% (2,355) of total convicts serving sentence for murder and 16.7% (982) for crime against women
  • 97 inmates died in Haryana jails in 2021, with 81 natural deaths and 16 unnatural deaths
  • 14 inmates died by suicide; four escaped from police custody, but two were arrested later

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill tweets 'shaving se kya problem hai'; users troll Punjabi actor saying 'then start from your home, ask your grandfather to shave'

2
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

4
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

5
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

6
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

7
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

8
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Nation

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

India won’t join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out ‘friction points’

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'

JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends