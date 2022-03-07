Kaithal: A national-level online review writing contest on screen adaption of Kanthapura novel was organised by the the English literary society of RKSD College, Kaithal, under the aegis of the Department of English. It was specifically prepared for the final year candidates of all colleges in Haryana where Kanthapura novel is prescribed. All participants wrote review of the novel from their own conceptual point of view based on the episodes of "Bharat Ek Khoj", an adaptation of the novel, directed by Shyam Benegal. The event was collectively organised by Dr Naresh Garg and Prof Richa Longyan. Head of the department of English Dr Rajbir Parashar congratulated all participants and members of the convening committee.
Web talk on women safety
Yamunanagar: In the context of International Women Day, a web talk was organised online and offline on the topic "Women safety and nutrition" at Guru Nanak Khalsa College. College principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said the programme was sponsored by the CSR Cell of Jamna Auto Industries. He said legal expert and Supreme Court advocate Manpreet Khurana gave information about the laws related to women safety in the programme. He further said that in the second session, Professor Dr Sanjeev Arora, department of chemistry, Kurukshetra University, discussed the role of nutrients in daily life.
Auditorium inaugurated at IGU
Rewari: Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharamdev Maharaj inaugurated newly constructed Kalpana Chawla auditorium and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' of academic block at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) in a function. Plants were also sown on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Gakhar said the auditorium had a seating capacity of about 500 persons in the UIET building.
Tribune Shorts
