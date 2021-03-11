Online teaching scheme launched in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 3
The Haryana Government today launched the e-Adhigam scheme, under which five lakh students of government schools will be given tablets equipped with 2GB free data and Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) software.
Opening new opportunities
Opening new opportunities
“Through this scheme, students will get opportunities to learn from teachers sitting across the globe. e-learning through tablets will help students to engage in various research projects,” a spokesperson of the state government said.
He said most students in government schools had no access to digital services, owing to which their studies suffered when schools were closed during the Covid.
“With the implementation of e-Adhigam scheme, students’ lives will be transformed in a big way. Digital learning gap between the rich and poor will end,” he added.
