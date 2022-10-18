Open manholes and uncovered pits pose threat in Faridabad

THE MC is yet to take measures to deal with the problem of open manholes and pits, which pose a risk to both residents and animals. Numerous accidents happen due to open manholes and broken roads. Even though hundreds of crores are spent every year to rectify the situation, it is still the same. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem at the earliest.

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Poor garbage disposal, lack of dustbins

AS there is no proper system of disposal of waste in the city, garbage is dumped in open spaces and on the sides of the roads. To improve cleanliness, a sufficient number of dustbins need to be installed, besides earmarking major and secondary dumping points. People throw their garbage in plastic bags on roads, which is not being checked by the civic officials. It has becomes a source of various types of diseases and foul smell. Banshul Pahwa, Tohana

Poor road maintenance in Panchkula

ROADS in the city, including those in Sector 21, speak volumes about their poor upkeep by the Municipal Corporation. The damaged/potholed portion of the road, enroute this sector's residential areas inconvenience commuters and residents. The delay in taking up the repairs is harassing. Vinayak, PANCHKULA

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#faridabad