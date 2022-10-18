Open manholes and uncovered pits pose threat in Faridabad

THE MC is yet to take measures to deal with the problem of open manholes and pits, which pose a risk to both residents and animals. Numerous accidents happen due to open manholes and broken roads. Even though hundreds of crores are spent every year to rectify the situation, it is still the same. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem at the earliest.
Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad
Poor garbage disposal, lack of dustbins
AS there is no proper system of disposal of waste in the city, garbage is dumped in open spaces and on the sides of the roads. To improve cleanliness, a sufficient number of dustbins need to be installed, besides earmarking major and secondary dumping points. People throw their garbage in plastic bags on roads, which is not being checked by the civic officials. It has becomes a source of various types of diseases and foul smell. Banshul Pahwa, Tohana
Poor road maintenance in Panchkula
ROADS in the city, including those in Sector 21, speak volumes about their poor upkeep by the Municipal Corporation. The damaged/potholed portion of the road, enroute this sector's residential areas inconvenience commuters and residents. The delay in taking up the repairs is harassing. Vinayak, PANCHKULA
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...