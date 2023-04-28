Overflowing Sewage raises stink in bhiwani

RESIDENTS of New Bharat Nagar in Bhiwani have been facing the problem of blocked sewerage, leading to filthy water accumulating on the streets for the past 10 days. Despite several complaints to the authorities concerned and even a tweet to the Chief Minister, no action has been initiated so far. The overflowing water is causing foul smell and becoming a breeding ground for diseases. —Parvinder Kumar, Bhiwani

Stray canine menace in twin cities of Yamunanagar & Jagadhri

STRAY dogs have become a major problem in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, posing a threat to residents, especially lone pedestrians and children. There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of dog-bite cases here in the past few years. If someone tries to shoo them away, they become violent and attack. The Municipal Corporation and district authorities must take immediate action to address this issue and make streets safer for people. —Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

Encroachments in rohtak localities

IN Rohtak city, shopkeepers in DLF Colony and the Camp area have encroached upon Circular Road, leading to traffic congestion. Automobile dealers and mechanics park their vehicles on the road, while other traders place their goods on footpath. Some even construct structures like stairs on public land. The local authorities must take strict action against the encroachers. —Manohar Lal, Rohtak

