Padma Bhushan conferred on Hisar’s Dr Sitaram Jindal

Hisar, April 23

Residents of Nalwa village in the district are feeling proud of Dr Sitaram Jindal, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan by the President for philanthropy and contribution in the field of naturopathy.

Dr Jindal was born in the village, though he later shifted to Bengaluru. The villagers said he had been a frequent visitor to the village and that they would honour him whenever he visited next. Sandeep Nehra, a former panch, said: “We are proud of his contribution. He visited the village last year with his family. Though no legal heir of the family lives here now, they have an attachment to the village.”

