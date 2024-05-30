Part of Hero Honda Chowk flyover in Gurugram damaged, lane closed

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 29

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has closed a lane to traffic on the Hero Honda Chowk flyover after a part of the flyover suffered damage.

The NHAI said officials came to know about it during a regular inspection and termed it a “depression”. The NHAI has deployed six employees to prevent any mishap on the 20-metre portion. A committee of three experts has also been formed to investigate the damage. The panel will submit its report within next seven days.

“A portion of the Hero Honda Chowk has developed a depression and as a precautionary measure, we have put up barricades on the affected section to ensure no untoward incident take place while we assess the situation. Marshals have been deployed to manage the traffic flow and minimise inconvenience. A three-member expert committee is examining the matter. It will investigate the reason for the depression and evaluate the overall structural integrity of the flyover. Based on their findings, which will be submitted in a week, the necessary repair work will be undertaken,” read a statement by the NHAI.

The Gurugram traffic police had alerted the authorities after a portion of plaster peeled off from the flyover on Sunday night. On Monday, a lane of the flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch was closed.

The 1,400-metre flyover constructed seven years ago has been under scanner for its construction quality owing to such incidents.

The same portion was damaged in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, the upper part of the flyover was demolished and rebuilt.

Last year, the police arrested four persons of the construction company for using “substandard” material in the construction of the flyover. A case in this regard was registered in 2019.

