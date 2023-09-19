Man shot dead in Haryana's Rewari, Rs 6 lakh looted

Tribune News Service

Rewari, September 19

A 41-year-old man was shot dead by two motorbike-borne assailants in Sector 3 here on Monday night.

The killers also decamped with Rs 6 lakh.

Vishal Sharma of Sangwari village was employed with a private company and collected cash from people.

SP Deepak Saharan said Vishal was going to deposit the cash at the company office in Rewari town. Efforts are under way to identify the assailants, he added.

