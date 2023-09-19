Man shot dead in Haryana's Rewari, Rs 6 lakh looted

Rewari, September 19
A 41-year-old man was shot dead by two motorbike-borne assailants in Sector 3 here on Monday night.
The killers also decamped with Rs 6 lakh.
Vishal Sharma of Sangwari village was employed with a private company and collected cash from people.
SP Deepak Saharan said Vishal was going to deposit the cash at the company office in Rewari town. Efforts are under way to identify the assailants, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...