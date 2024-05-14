Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma seeks votes for Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 13

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma campaigned for former Haryana CM and BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency Manohar Lal Khattar in Assandh.

Sharma urged the public to vote in favour of Khattar for strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also praised Khattar’s “transformative” tenure of nine-and-a-half years in Haryana.

Endorsing Khattar’s candidacy, he said Khattar had ensured inclusive development in the state without any discrimination. He lauded the former CM for taking various initiatives for ensuring development and eradicating corruption.

He also appreciated the efforts of PM Narendra Modi for eradicating corruption and terrorism. He said there was rampant corruption and regular terrorist attacks on the country in 2014. The BJP has eradicated corruption and checked terrorist attacks since then. “There was one incident of a terrorist attack, but our government gave a befitting reply by organising an air-strike,” said Sharma.

The Rajasthan CM highlighted that BJP was committed to realising the vision of freedom fighters for the nation. Taking a dig at the Opposition, he accused them of failing to address poverty over a period of seven decades. Meanwhile, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts dedicated towards eradicating poverty. “Congress leaders Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi promised to eradicate poverty, but they all failed to fulfil their promise. PM Modi has worked on it,” the Rajasthan CM added.

Sharma also attacked the opposition parties for dividing the nation on the basis of caste, religion, and now on skin colour. He commended the BJP for the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded it as a move towards prosperity.

Citing infrastructure projects and economic growth as evidence of the BJP’s success, Sharma emphasised the need for a “double-engine government” to accelerate development. He urged voters to strengthen PM Modi’s leadership by electing Khattar.

Khattar, while addressing the gathering, referred to whole Haryana as his home and said he had worked for all the state residents.

