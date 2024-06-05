 Rao beats Raj in Gurgaon thriller : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Rao beats Raj in Gurgaon thriller

Rao beats Raj in Gurgaon thriller

BJP’s Inderjit emerges winner with 75K votes I Congress’s Raj Babbar gives tough fight | Only Haryana leader to become a six-time MP

Rao beats Raj in Gurgaon thriller

Rao Inderjit Singh celebrates with his supporters in Gurgaon constituency.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 4

The Gurgaon constituency comprising nine Assembly segments saw one of the most dramatic political battles of the state where Ahir starwalt BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh emerged winner. Inderjit with this victory has become the only Haryana leader to be a six-time MP. He won against Congress candidate Raj Babbar.

This was his fourth consecutive win in the constituency and despite pre-poll announcements by the BJP, it surely was not an easy win. Five-time MP senior Congress leader Raj Babbar gave a tough fight to Singh, while leading in initial rounds of voting. The fight remained neck and neck till the evening. However, Inderjit managed to defeat Babbar by a margin of 75,079 votes. Out of a total of 15,96,251 votes, Rao managed to get around 50 per cent votes while Babbar closely trailed by 45 per cent votes.

“We are happy that people have again shown confidence in us. We knew that we had done development work and people would vote for it. I am thankful to all supporters and voters and promise a more rewarding and better term in the next five years. At the moment, we are celebrating the political record of being the only leader in Haryana to go to Parliament for six times and this is also our fourth consecutive win from Gurgaon. We are humbled by the faith people have shown in us,” read a statement issued by Singh after his victory.

Though unable to win, Raj Babbar did leave an unforgettable mark in the state politics by being a debudant and giving the toughest fight to one of the strongest contender of the BJP. A five-time MP himself, Raj Babbar had been written off by the BJP as an outsider trying to fight the Lok Sabha elections like a councillor. However, he managed to strike a chord in the short campaigning of around 20 days. The fight is being cited as his political resurrection.

“I am humbled by the love I got in the short span of time. The trends show that people want their basic issues to be addressed and their representative to be more available and attentive. If my fight manages to get the message through, I am already a winner,” said Babbar.

While Rao Inderjit led in all Assembly segments, three Assembly segments in Nuh district have rejected the BJP yet again. Babbar led the meo-Muslim-dominated district by over 2.5 lakh votes. However, a major shocker came from the Sohna Assembly segment, which is the BJP’s stronghold and constituency of state minister Sanjay Singh which gave a meagre lead of 5,000 to Rao Inderjit. The battle of Gurgaon has surely put the BJP in a review mode for the Assembly segments.

Will work harder

I am thankful to all supporters and voters and promise a more rewarding and better term in the next five years. — Rao Inderjit Singh

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

2
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

3
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

4
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

5
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

6
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

10
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

What US said about reports of external influence in Indian elections by western powers

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

Expects close partnership between US and India to continue

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Italian Prime Minister says both leaders would work together...

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site