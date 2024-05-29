Red Cross training camp begins at Kurukshetra University

Kurukshetra: A four-day university-level Youth Red Cross training camp began at Kurukshetra University on Tuesday. Dean (Academic Affairs) Anil Vashishth, in his address, inspired students to take part in social service activities. He congratulated the students for becoming part of the Youth Red Cross. He said the main objective of Youth Red Cross is to contribute to the welfare of the nation and society. Youth Red Cross Programme Coordinator Dinesh Rana introduced all activities of the programme to the students. He explained the basic principles of Youth Red Cross. Rana said it will play an important role in the personality development of the students.

Workshop on children at Karnal school

Karnal: The Child Welfare Department organised a workshop at Dyal Singh School on Tuesday. Umesh Chanana, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, said, “All-round development of children is necessary for their bright future and to make them civilised citizens who contribute to nation-building. It is our duty to impart such values to children so that they can become educated and assist in the progress of society and the country.” Principal Sushma Devgan said the workshop was informative and it apprised the staff of ways to interact with children.

