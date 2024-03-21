Rohtak: Blood donation camp organised

Rohtak: A blood donation camp was organised on the fourth day of the seven-day NSS camp organised at the Gaur Brahman Degree College. Civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla, College Principal Dr Jaipal Sharma and deputy civil surgeon Dr Anil Pal inaugurated the camp. Dr Birla said children suffering from thalassemia require two to three units of blood every month, which is fulfilled through voluntary blood donation. A signature campaign to create voter awareness was also conducted in the evening session. It was signed by all staff members and NSS volunteers. College Principal Dr Jaipal Sharma called for making the campaign successful by motivating the voters to exercise their right to franchise.

Quote-writing competition held

Rohtak: The English Department of Vaish College organised a motivational quote-writing competition. Students presented the quotes of various philosophers and poets. The convenor of the contest, Dr Ravikant, said as many as 46 students participated. The Head of the Department, Geeta Gupta, said the students shared ideas given by Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, William Shakespeare, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Sudha Murthy, Dr Kiran Bedi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Helen Keller, Mother Teresa and Sachin Tendulkar. Manish Rathi won the first prize, while Ankit bagged the second prize and Preeti the third. College Principal Dr Sanjay Gupta, exhorted the students to follow inspirational quotes and achieve goals with hard work and dedication.

#Rohtak