Rohtak police to track women lodging false rape complaints

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 16

To keep a vigil on the cases of blackmail and honeytrap, the Rohtak police have decided to identify women who lodge false complaints of rape and sexual exploitation and later extort money from the accused for withdrawing the complaint.

“After identifying such complainants, we will maintain their database so that they are not able to lodge false complaints at any police station in the district,” said Susheela Devi, Deputy Superintenden of Police (Crime against Women) at Rohtak.

The step has been taken in view of the rise in the number of false rape cases lodged by women with the intention to blackmail the accused later. In one instance, the police arrested a woman and her foster father on Tuesday evening for blackmailing a man whom they had accused of rape.

Police stations to maintain database After identifying such complainants, we will maintain their database so that they are not able to lodge false complaints at any police station in the Rohtak district. Susheela Devi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (crime against women), Rohtak

A police team nabbed the duo red-handed allegedly while accepting a payment of Rs 7.5 lakh in the name of settlement in the case.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said a woman of Sampla township lodged a rape complaint on February 4, on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

In her complaint, she said she was living alone in a rented accommodation in Sampla after separation from her husband. She added that a Sonepat man raped her for several months on the pretext of marrying her.

However, during the investigation, the accused claimed that the charges levelled by the complainant were false and she had demanded Rs 8 lakh to settle the case.

The police laid a trap and nabbed the woman and her foster father allegedly while accepting Rs 7.5 lakh in the presence of a duty magistrate. A separate case has been registered in this regard.

In another case, a woman artiste had also lodged a complaint with the police against a Bhiwani man, accusing him of raping her.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman was married, but her husband went missing. Following that, she married another man. After some time, she lodged a case of rape and dowry harassment against him.

After that, she came in contact with a Fazilka man, against whom she lodged rape complaint at a Delhi police station. Last year, she was involved with a Bhiwani man, against whom also she lodged rape complaint at Rohtak. When the police investigators got to know about the woman’s track record, they dropped the case.