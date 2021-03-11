RPF summons farmer leader over blocking rly tracks

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 11

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued summons to district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Sanju Gundiana to get recorded his statement at the RPF post in Yamunanagar (Jagadhri) on August 13.

He was asked to join probe in connection with cases registered against him for allegedly blocking railway tracks during the farmers’ agitation.

Gundiana alleged the government was breaking its promise made to the farmers last year that all criminal cases registered against them during the agitation would be taken back. He threatened the government if any farmer was arrested, they would not hesitate from blocking the railway tracks again.

“After the announcement of scrapping the three farm laws last year, the governments at the Centre and state levels promised the farmers that all criminal cases registered against them during the farmers’agitation will be taken back, but now the promise is being broken as the RPF is issuing summons to them,” Gundiana said.