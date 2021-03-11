RPF summons farmer leader over blocking rly tracks

Yamunanagar, August 11
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued summons to district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Sanju Gundiana to get recorded his statement at the RPF post in Yamunanagar (Jagadhri) on August 13.
He was asked to join probe in connection with cases registered against him for allegedly blocking railway tracks during the farmers’ agitation.
Gundiana alleged the government was breaking its promise made to the farmers last year that all criminal cases registered against them during the agitation would be taken back. He threatened the government if any farmer was arrested, they would not hesitate from blocking the railway tracks again.
“After the announcement of scrapping the three farm laws last year, the governments at the Centre and state levels promised the farmers that all criminal cases registered against them during the farmers’agitation will be taken back, but now the promise is being broken as the RPF is issuing summons to them,” Gundiana said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...